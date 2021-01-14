Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,883 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf: 450 PA National Guard Members will Support Safety, Security Efforts Across the Commonwealth

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that approximately 450 Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) members have been put on state active duty to support safety and security efforts within the commonwealth that coincide with the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

“I will not allow what happened at our nation’s capital to happen here. That is why I am taking the necessary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and security across our great commonwealth,” Gov. Wolf said. “The Pennsylvania National Guard’s presence around our State Capital and surrounding community will enhance law enforcement’s ability to provide continued public safety and critical infrastructure security during these unprecedented times. Our Guard members are proud to live, work and raise their families in the very communities they will be supporting, and I am grateful for their willingness to serve their fellow neighbors.”

“Assisting and supporting local authorities during times of need is one of the core missions of the National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general. “The men and women of the Pennsylvania National Guard are trained and prepared to ensure our citizens and infrastructure are safe and protected.”

Over 1,000 PNG members are currently supporting the District of Columbia National Guard and D.C. local civilian authorities in preparation for the upcoming presidential inauguration.

Pennsylvania has the second largest National Guard in the country with approximately 19,000 members located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers statewide.

 

You just read:

Gov. Wolf: 450 PA National Guard Members will Support Safety, Security Efforts Across the Commonwealth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.