Lawmakers React to Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap

Original sponsors of groundbreaking climate legislation highlight need for equity in implementation

DENVER, CO – In reaction to the Governor's announcement regarding Colorado's Climate Roadmap, Senator Faith Winter and Representative Dominique Jackson released the following statement:

"In 2019, we passed historic legislation to address the devastating impacts of climate change by setting ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are pleased to see the roadmap moving forward today and appreciate the hard work from the Governor and his administration on this issue.

To truly tackle the crisis of climate change, we need a definitive path forward that prioritizes equity first and foremost. We are committed to that work. Historically disadvantaged communities have borne the brunt of climate change and their voices must be centered in order for our plans to affect meaningful change and to guarantee no communities are left behind.

As legislators, we look forward to ensuring Colorado succeeds in rising to this challenge by codifying the targets identified in this roadmap across individual sectors. We are committed to providing the resources and legal tools necessary to make this vision a reality."