Model Fitness is different from Regular Fitness
Different overall health
Excellence is going the extra mile”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the modeling industry, the level and type of fitness required to get work is different from the mainstream Fitness Industry. For example, clean skin and good teeth are more important than bulging muscles. One must learn to go the extra mile to find ways to exercise while traveling. Finding ways to eat clean and healthy while traveling can be one of the hardest challenges.
All of this is obtainable for those with the right motivation and desire.
For example, whether you are at your home base or away at a photoshoot, a good practice to get into is going for a 30 minute walk and being outdoors every day. This helps contribute to a natural glow to your body and skin.
While at your base, this is when you want to build up your Fitness "Bank Account"
Train regularly while you have the opportunity so that you won't lose that much from your body when you travel. Try to train a 24 hour gym chain on a nationwide plan, like Planet Fitness so that you can have access mostly anytime, anywhere.
Before going in for an interview or photoshoot, find a way to do crunches, chin ups, or push ups to get that pump. Sometimes a little difference makes a big difference.
While traveling, consider renting an Airbnb instead of a hotel room, so that you can cook your own fresh foods. Search for a local grocery store instead of restaurant food.
Again, at least with most modeling divisions, the look and fitness isn't so much about steroid enhanced bulging muscles. It's about a leaner body, clearer skin, a nice smile and the ability to adapt to an irregular schedule.
Diets play a big role in anyones fitness, and some good rules to go by are; Eat clean, drink water, eat when you're hungry, don't eat when you're not- use collagen, and have periodic "cheat" days and meals. Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, and there is no need to go to extremes.
For more model fitness and travel tips, including nutritional advice to have a lean, model type body
LearnToModel.com was founded by Jeremy Cook, a long time fitness enthusiast and professional model. Learn To Model features both online personal training and nutritional plans geared towards a model type physique. Learn To Model also offers a fifteen chapter online course about how to get started in the industry and become successful as a professional.
You can learn more about the online course or online training programs at LearnToModel.com
Learn To Model