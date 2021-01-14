FM 906 Lamar County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to widen and improve a portion of FM 906 in Lamar County is scheduled to begin Jan. 18, 2021.

The contractor, D.L. Lennon Inc., was granted 214 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.2 million. "The target date for completion of this work is Fall 2021," officials said.

The project will stretch along FM 906 from FM 2648 to County Road 47400, a distance of approximately 4.3 miles, officials said. The contractor will rehabilitate and widen the existing roadway from 24 feet to 26 feet, and make some improvements to existing drainage structures. "This work will require temporary daytime lane closures and occasional traffic delays," officials said.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.