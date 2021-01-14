DATCP Releases COVID-19 Report
MADISON – Today the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) released a report summarizing its efforts in partnership with the state's agricultural industry to respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts include:
- Distribution of nearly $80 million in emergency support, allocated by Governor Tony Evers from federal CARES Act funding, to Wisconsin farmers, food banks, and other eligible nonprofit organizations. This funding played a critical role in keeping Wisconsin's food supply chain flowing throughout the pandemic.
- Frequent communication with the public and a diverse cross-section of stakeholders representing the dairy and crop industries, livestock producers, food processors, retailers, agricultural lenders, agri-businesses, and government agencies
- Changes to administrative policies to maximize flexibility and better serve DATCP-regulated entities
- Bridge-building across a variety of different agricultural and food sectors to foster connections between Wisconsin farmers and consumers in need
