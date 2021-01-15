Premier Software Introduces New Project Management Features that take Collaboration to the Next Level
Premier Construction Software today announced several groundbreaking features to its construction project management software platform.
At Premier, we're passionate about finding new ways to empower construction businesses to work smarter.”MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Construction Software today announced several groundbreaking features to its construction project management software platform, including submittals, time entry, approvals, electronic signatures, drawing management, live annotation, daily job logs, geo-tagging, issues, punch lists, and RFIs. These features solve some of the most time-consuming and complex processes in the construction industry and introduce a new modern way to collaborate. These additions complement the current offering, an all-in-one construction cloud platform for financials, job costing and project management. With forward-thinking cloud technology, end users can access these applications from anywhere on any device.
— Karoline Lapko, Business Unit Leader
Feature enhancements include:
Submittals - Automate Data Entry & Collaborate Live with Anyone:
o Create submittals and route for approval via email
o Apply standard workflows or customize workflows on the fly
o Instant access from any device, from anywhere – no 3rd party log in required
o Easily attach any documents, add stamp and annotation
o Auto-defaults next due date
o Get alerts & notifications for overdue items & send reminders
o Easily access all submittals and view historical comments & annotation
Time Entry & Approvals - Field and/or Crew:
o Easy-to-use mobile app with a simplified user interface
o Default job & key fields to minimize data entry
o Geotagging by location
o Clock in and clock out functionality
o Restrict by job, cost, and cost type to prevent incorrect data entry
o Configurable workflow approvals
o View historical pay periods
o Enter in time for crew or by employee
Further enhancements to the project management software are scheduled for early 2021.
• Q1 2021, you can expect the new project field management enhancements to the daily job logs, issues, punch lists, and RFIs. New features include recording daily activities, tracking employees, subcontract information, material & equipment, voice notes, health and safety, photo capture and annotation, create and assign tasks, weather widget, and instant collaboration/responses.
• Q2 2021, introducing Premier Drawing Management that will transform how the construction industry collaborates. With built-in annotation, it will be easier than ever to view drawings and create RFIs, submittals, issues and more. Share and collaborate with anyone on drawings from absolutely any device. Using new technology, the Premier bot will automate data entry and track historical versions. Focused on performance optimization, the load time, speed, zoom, etc. will be faster than ever.
For more information on these updates, please contact info@jonaspremier.com.
ABOUT PREMIER CONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE
Premier Construction Software is a true cloud, all-in-one financial accounting, job cost, project, document and drawing management solution designed to meet the needs of GCs, Land Developers, Design-Build, and Homebuilders etc. Trusted by thousands of companies, Premier partners with forward-thinking, progressive construction companies to provide an all in one solution that empowers them to work smarter. With modern cloud technology, it makes it easy for in-office and field staff to operate from anywhere, from any device - Mac, PC, and mobile. Premier operates in North America as well as Australia, New Zealand providing a true cloud software solution that is revolutionizing how businesses operate.
Michelle Hung
Jonas Premier
michelle.hung@jonaspremier.com
