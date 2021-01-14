Traveling Tribes: A Great Pandemic Pivot

This book will help you get started organizing groups in no time

As the pandemic subsides, tribes of like-minded travelers will gather again. This new book shows people how to make money orchestrating group travel experiences

I’ve witnessed first-hand the innumerous benefits that accrue to those that lead travel tribes, and a rich lifestyle awaits anyone who does it well,” — Jeff Gayduk

UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has changed a lot of things, but one thing it has not changed is our love of travel. While every conversation about travel seems to end in heartache, as the pandemic subsides, we will experience The Great Reconnecting. Tribes of friends, families and like-minded groups will vacation together again “in their bubble.”

A new book by travel industry publisher Jeff Gayduk, Traveling Tribes aims to show people how to orchestrate small group travel experiences for their tribe of friends and family. Culled from over three decades of travel industry know-how, the author profiles those who’ve created a niche for themselves where they make money organizing group trips and travel for free while doing it.

Group travel will indeed return and in many ways, it will be better than ever. Over 31 chapters and 216 pages, Traveling Tribes provides a road map for anyone wanting to lead groups in the future. With loads of practical information and successful implementations, people can start organizing group travel in no time with Traveling Tribes. Ideal for those seeking pandemic pivots, side gigs and fresh starts, Traveling Tribes shows people how to create a unique lifestyle by producing curated group travel experiences.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand the innumerous benefits that accrue to those that go down this path, and a rich lifestyle awaits anyone who does it well,” said Gayduk. Traveling Tribes ushers in a new era for the travel industry by helping people discover why private group travel is a BETTER way to go.

Traveling Tribes is available in both paperback from the LeisureGroupTravel.com website (https://leisuregrouptravel.com/travelingtribes/) and as Amazon Kindle e-book (https://www.amazon.com/Traveling-Tribes-Your-Travel-Influencer-ebook/dp/B08QZZBPJD/). Order your copy today and start your next adventure as a group travel influencer!

