CalHFA kicks off National Mortgage Settlement Counseling Program

CalHFA partners with HUD Counseling Agencies to provide help to families with housing struggles

Read the CalHFA’s original press release here (PDF)

The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) has launched its National Mortgage Settlement Counseling Program, offering free housing counseling to help Californians concerned about their housing situation. This new program is designed to respond to the precarious housing situation for millions of California families, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic.

The 2020-21 California State Budget allocated $300 million from the National Mortgage Settlement Fund to CalHFA to set up HUD-certified counseling and mortgage assistance programs. Working through HUD-approved Intermediaries, CalHFA is using $50 million of this funding for more than 80 HUD Approved Housing Counseling Agencies from all over the state to provide free housing counseling services.

Many other state agencies and partners—both housing and non-housing related—are helping spread the word, since reaching the most vulnerable Californians is more challenging. Families in need of help can find a counselor by calling HUD’s interactive voice system at 800.569.4287, or enter their ZIP code to find a nearby counselor by using this handy tool offered through the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

CalHFA kicks off National Mortgage Settlement Counseling Program

