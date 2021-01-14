Middlesex County Senators Congratulate Weinberg on Senate Retirement

Trenton – Middlesex County Senators’ Bob Smith, Joseph Vitale, Linda Greenstein and Patrick Diegnan today issued the following statement regarding Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg’s announcement that she will not seek re-election:

“Loretta Weinberg epitomizes what every great public servant should strive to be when elected to office. Throughout her career spanning more than 45 years of service to the public, Loretta’s passion and commitment towards the betterment of our state was always on full display. She has been a staunch advocate for a range of issues that have greatly improved the quality of life of many in New Jersey.

“Her tenacity and wisdom will be greatly missed in the State Senate. She has more than earned the time she will now be able to spend with her family.

“Congratulations, Loretta! We wish you health and happiness in retirement.”