REDI Dredging Initiative Continues to Build Resiliency

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced today dredging has begun at Little Sodus Bay, a navigation channel in Cayuga County, used by boaters to access Lake Ontario from Little Sodus Bay. The accumulation of silt, sand, and other debris can cause areas like Little Sodus Bay to become obstructed overtime. The dredging project will remove built-up sediment from the bottom of the waterway to allow for continued safe passage of watercrafts to support the tourism economy and preserve wildlife in the region. Dredging of the navigation channel is part of a $15 million regional dredging initiative through Governor Cuomo's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

"We're building the resilience of communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to prevent flooding and ease maintenance of vital navigation channels for years to come," Governor Cuomo said. "This dredging project is essential to protecting not only New Yorkers who live and work in shoreline communities but also the wildlife in the coastal habitats of the region, while also boosting tourism by ensuring safe recreational access for boaters."

The Little Sodus Bay project will remove approximately 6,000 cubic yards of sediment using a long reach excavator with a clamshell bucket operated from a floating barge. The sediment will be placed in a self-dumping scow barge. The barge will then be tugged to the shoreline east of the navigation channel, where the sediment will be deposited to rebuild and protect the beach.

Office of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito said, "In addition to making roads and essential infrastructure resilient against future flooding, Governor Cuomo's REDI initiative is focusing on the navigation channels that Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River communities rely on to support their tourism economies. Little Sodus Bay marks the fifth REDI dredging project where a navigational channel will be cleared to ensure recreational boaters have safe access to both Lake Ontario and to the lake's bays, which provide shelter from a storm."

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Addressing the damage and erosion from high water events and wave impacts are essential elements of Governor Cuomo's REDI initiative that is creating stronger communities along Lake Ontario's shoreline. By targeting improvements underwater through a series of strategic dredging projects, recreation and resilience will be improved in Little Sodus Bay and will advance the restoration of important coastal habitat in the area."

To date, the State has completed four REDI dredging projects, and removed approximately 15,000 cubic yards of sediment, to provide recreational boaters with safe access to Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The completed dredging projects include Port Bay, Blind Sodus Bay and East Bay in Wayne County, and Sandy Pond Inlet in Oswego County. Through Phase I and II, the dredging initiative is tackling the necessary dredging of 20 harbor navigation channels. Upon completion of the project, over 100,000 cubic yards of sediment is anticipated to be dredged.

Future regional dredging initiative sites include: