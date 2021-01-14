Ft. Lauderdale Producers Launch Go Fund Me To Get Cruise Performers Back On Stage
No longer waiting for cruise ships to sail local entertainers are eager to perform again.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talent from the cruise line industry as well as many local performers have been largely out of work for almost a year now due to the pandemic. Fort Lauderdale producers Marguerite Scott and Jeff Taveggia have partnered with The Empire Stage on North Flagler street to open the “Scandalous Nights Variety Show”. The goal is to bring safe live entertainment back to the community and offer a place where these amazing artists can do their thing again.
“We are starting small and only offering 25 seats per show to stay covid compliant” says Marguerite who has an extensive resume of spearheading unique events across many of the major cruise lines, through her company Marguerite Scott Entertainment. “This brings many challenges especially financially”.
They have started a Go Fund Me campaign to help pay for sets, sound equipment, advertising, booking acts etc. in addition to painting and sprucing up the theater, all of which they are doing themselves.
“We have an amazing line up of talent if I do say so myself” says Jeff a comedy juggler with 30 years of experience who will also be performing in the show, some weekends as a featured artist and others as the host/mc.
There will be a revolving cast with three acts each night. Novelty acts, comedians, singers, burlesque and drag, the best of cruise ship and local talent. The show is rated 18 and over. Masks and temperature check are required for entry.
The Go Fund Me campaign can be found here - https://gofund.me/f87d2953
The show opens Jan. 29 and will run weekends through Feb. 28 (longer if it is a success).
Tickets for “Scandalous Nights Variety Show” are available at www.empirestage.com
(Get $10 off with code SAVE)
Empire Stage is located at 1140 N Flagler Drive, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
