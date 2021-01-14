Online Personal Trainer?
Don’t count the days, make the days count”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the pandemic, gyms have been targeted since the beginning. Many gyms across the world currently require a face mask to enter and exercise with, and in some cases, such as Los Angeles county for example, continue to remain closed for a seemingly endless future. With holidays, colder weather, and a general lack of motivation, physical fitness can be difficult.
— Muhammad Ali
However, gym goers and newly resolution members alike can agree, and take in account health and wellness is incredibly important. Your physical and mental health should certainly be a priority to ensure the New Year is off to a strong start. One business that has grown immensely due to the pandemic is online personal training. Online coaching is a great way to get into a routine you are comfortable with, usually more of a healthy lifestyle blueprint. Some trainers even offer classes or personal 1-on-1 training via Zoom and other video services.
One example of an online personal trainer is Jeremy Cook. Cook advocates for a healthy and happy lifestyle based on balance and moderation. Cook developed LearnToModel.com, a platform providing custom personalized workout and diet plans based on multiple questionnaire forms sent to clients. He also offers a fifteen chapter online course about how to get started in the modeling industry and become successful as a professional. Cook, now 23 began modeling professionally as a teenager starting in Miami, Florida with Next Model Management. Since then, he has lived all over the United States and has worked for respectable, top clients such as Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, Wrangler Jeans, and is a sponsored athlete with the popular energy drink company Bang Energy. You can find him on Instagram @jeremycook4.
"I advocate to all of my clients to strive for a healthy, lean, natural looking body" Cook said. "You want to look great on the beach, like an athlete or fitness model. Not like an unnatural drugged up bodybuilder. Everyone should be able to get to where they want to be, both improving their general health and physical looks. I want my clients to be mentally happy, enjoy their life, and become the best version of themselves"
Whether you can currently train in a commercial gym, or you prefer to train at home, most online trainers are very accommodating to your specific personal choices and current lifestyle. Some things to make sure of when selecting an online trainer, is having plenty of results based testimonials and having certifications and credibility. With using an online trainer, you unfortunately don't get that in person extra push, however, the desire for progress and change needs to ultimately come from within yourself. Having a professional construct a routine for you to follow, and having a laid out plan or schedule can only be beneficial to your health.
A few simple health tips, the most important being to simply keep active. Going for at least one long walk per day and making sure to get some fresh air alone can greatly improve your health. Staying away or limiting processed foods, and choosing to cook for yourself can save money and be much more nutritious and lower in sodium than eating out at a restaurant or ordering take out. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day, and using collagen as a supplement as well as making sure you're getting an adequate amount of sleep every night can only benefit your health and boost your immune system.
Jeremy Cook
Learn To Model
