Small Business Marketing Solutions to Host Live Webinar with Classic Home Improvements and Waypoint Living Spaces
Everyone is talking about a drama-free remodel
San Diego marketing agency, Small Business Marketing Solutions, is proud to announce a live webinar on January 20th at 12pm
Together with San Diego Home Service Experts, we will bridge the gap of knowledge between homeowners and home service professionals”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Business Marketing Solutions (“SBMS”), a San Diego premiere matching service between home service providers and the homeowners who want to hire them, will be hosting a live one-hour webinar on ‘Kitchen Remodeling 101’ in partnership with Classic Home Improvements and Waypoint Living Spaces on Wednesday, January 20th at 12pm (Pacific Time).
— Nicole Crocker
In this insightful and engaging presentation, homeowners will learn about the different business models contractors use so they can hire the best team for their kitchen remodel. Homeowners will also get insight from a local kitchen and bath designer about the interior design trends she is seeing in 2021. Attendees of the event will also be educated by kitchen cabinet manufacturer, Waypoint Living Spaces on upcoming design styles, colors, storage options and trends.
The presenters from each organization will be discussing frequently asked questions in a panel format - as well as spend a minimum of 15 minutes in a live Q&A session with the audience attendees.
"As a homeowner who has worked in the construction industry for over 25 years as a sales and marketing professional, I am keenly aware of the struggles homeowners have when trying to find the answers they need before embarking on a major home remodel.
There are hundreds of small decisions to make, starting with who to hire and what design style to lean toward so you can select materials. Even though I am in the sales and marketing industry, as a homeowner, I still find myself looking for information online, knowing full-well most of the articles are written by ghost-writers, and not the professionals, themselves!
That is why I have committed myself to bring the home service experts to a platform where they can have a panel discussion every month LIVE, with homeowners, during 2021 so we can educate the San Diego community straight from the mouths of the pros. My hope is my new channel, "The Bridge", will homeowners to make the best, most educated decisions possible for their families without propaganda," states Nicole Crocker, owner of Small Business Marketing Solutions.
You can register for this free-live event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/132341812925
Nicole Crocker
Small Business Marketing Solutions
+160-535-5592
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn