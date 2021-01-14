Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,858 in the last 365 days.

Small Business Marketing Solutions to Host Live Webinar with Classic Home Improvements and Waypoint Living Spaces

women talking in a kitchen

Everyone is talking about a drama-free remodel

San Diego marketing agency, Small Business Marketing Solutions, is proud to announce a live webinar on January 20th at 12pm

Together with San Diego Home Service Experts, we will bridge the gap of knowledge between homeowners and home service professionals”
— Nicole Crocker
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Business Marketing Solutions (“SBMS”), a San Diego premiere matching service between home service providers and the homeowners who want to hire them, will be hosting a live one-hour webinar on ‘Kitchen Remodeling 101’ in partnership with Classic Home Improvements and Waypoint Living Spaces on Wednesday, January 20th at 12pm (Pacific Time).

In this insightful and engaging presentation, homeowners will learn about the different business models contractors use so they can hire the best team for their kitchen remodel. Homeowners will also get insight from a local kitchen and bath designer about the interior design trends she is seeing in 2021. Attendees of the event will also be educated by kitchen cabinet manufacturer, Waypoint Living Spaces on upcoming design styles, colors, storage options and trends.

The presenters from each organization will be discussing frequently asked questions in a panel format - as well as spend a minimum of 15 minutes in a live Q&A session with the audience attendees.

"As a homeowner who has worked in the construction industry for over 25 years as a sales and marketing professional, I am keenly aware of the struggles homeowners have when trying to find the answers they need before embarking on a major home remodel.

There are hundreds of small decisions to make, starting with who to hire and what design style to lean toward so you can select materials. Even though I am in the sales and marketing industry, as a homeowner, I still find myself looking for information online, knowing full-well most of the articles are written by ghost-writers, and not the professionals, themselves!

That is why I have committed myself to bring the home service experts to a platform where they can have a panel discussion every month LIVE, with homeowners, during 2021 so we can educate the San Diego community straight from the mouths of the pros. My hope is my new channel, "The Bridge", will homeowners to make the best, most educated decisions possible for their families without propaganda," states Nicole Crocker, owner of Small Business Marketing Solutions.

You can register for this free-live event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/132341812925

Nicole Crocker
Small Business Marketing Solutions
+160-535-5592
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Small Business Marketing Solutions to Host Live Webinar with Classic Home Improvements and Waypoint Living Spaces

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.