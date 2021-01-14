MERIDIAN BARRIERS PROTECT COVID-19 VACCINATION CENTER

Meridian Barriers protect growing lines of seniors waiting for COVID-19 vaccination.

SENIORS KEPT SAFE WHILE WAITING FOR IMMUNIZATION

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Jacksonville, Florida they needed to quickly set up a safe pedestrian zone for the hundreds of people arriving at a newly created vaccination center, and Meridian Rapid Defense Group provided the solution.

Jacksonville fire department brought in their Archer mobile anti-vehicle barriers built and supplied by Meridian. Hours before opening time, lines stretched from Lane Wiley Center on the Westside and snaked off into the nearby playground. The barriers were set up in minutes on surrounding roads, effectively blocking vehicles from moving anywhere near the growing crowd.

“This was the perfect opportunity to use our mobile barriers,” said Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian. “The police needed to quickly set up a secure area for the people who had heard about the opportunity to get vaccinated and started arriving in large numbers.”

Mass vaccination centers are popping up all across the U.S. at stadiums, town halls, and fairgrounds in an effort to speed up coronavirus immunizations. The large crowds they are dealing with, which result in people in lines close to moving vehicles, are becoming an increasing problem for the officials running the immunization locations.

Earlier in the pandemic, Meridian barriers were set up on a semi-permanent basis to protect health workers at drive-thru testing centers and now they are doing the same job at the growing number of vaccination centers.

Hilda Nettles was among the crowd waiting for the injection in the “safe zone.” While waiting in line for nearly four hours she said it was worth it and was excited to get the vaccine. “I’m not afraid of things, but I want to be safe. I want to live as long as I can and enjoy what I can and this will vaccination will free me,” she said.

Mr. Whitford explained that it is particularly important to plan to protect the health workers. “Many of the recently established injection centers are drive-thru locations. Already we have seen drivers using the cameras in their phones to record their vaccination. They are quite excited and not really paying attention while driving, which quite obviously creates a dangerous situation for the doctors and nurses there on foot,” said Mr. Whitford.

The American-made steel barriers are capable of stopping a car or truck at speed. They have recently found a role in creating safe outdoor dining zones for restaurants and are the mobile barrier of choice at events such as the Superbowl, concerts, and annual parades across the U.S. - anywhere where crowds and cars don’t mix.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit https://www.meridian-barrier.com/