Decluttering? Don’t Throw Money Away! Kovels’ Lists 9 Items That Are Going up in Value

Declutter or downsize, yes. But don't throw money away. Kovels says keep an eye out for these 9 things.

Before you declutter and downsize, Kovels' warns to first find out what it's worth. Here are 9 things to look for now.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, January 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collectors and others spent years accumulating “stuff” they love and acquiring lots of treasures. The antiques experts at Kovels.com list 9 things that are hiding in the house that might be worth money.

1. Boxes that your pre-1970 toys came in. A working toy with the box is worth 20 percent more and easier to sell.

2. Used handbags by major designers.

3. Early iPhones in the box. An iPhone 1 (first generation) in its original box can sell in the thousands.

4. Ceramics used by florists. Some of the containers that were used 20 years ago are collectible.

5. Silver. It’s worth its weight and useful pieces are going up in value.

6. Anything that has to do with serving wine or cocktails.

7. Old rusty garden furniture. You can take the rust off and repaint and it doesn’t hurt the value.

8. Family letters and photos from ancestors that describe the history of the time and place including personal events in detail.

9. Posters by illustrators that turn out to be important artists or groups that later became famous.

But how to approach decluttering or, even more challenging, downsizing? What is the first step? Let the Kovels help. For detailed information on how to buy or sell specific types of objects such as furniture, pottery, glass or toys, visit Kovels.com and view their specialized “Buy and Sell Guides” and the informative, helpful “Downsizing Guide.”

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, dozens of leaflets, and created three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market through latest news, over 1 million prices, and advice. Read auction reports, answers to thousands of readers’ questions, a marks dictionary, and antiques & collectibles identification guides covering antiques from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels on Antiques and Collectibles Newsletter including 46 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.