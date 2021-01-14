Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox issues a statement on safety protocols for the 2021 legislative session

January 14, 2021

Tags: Gov. Spencer Cox, legislature, safety

(SALT LAKE CITY) — In response to the Utah Legislature’s decision to conduct its business virtually during the 2021 Legislature, Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement:

“I fully support the Legislature’s careful decision to shift legislative business online,” Gov. Cox said. “We appreciate the counsel of the Utah Highway Patrol in monitoring potential social unrest and keeping the public, state employees and the Capitol building safe.”

Because of the protests planned this weekend, UHP will provide additional security at the Capitol and the Utah National Guard will be available to help if needed. 

