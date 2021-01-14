Waterfowl Blinds Must Be Removed

Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from the waters of the state earlier must do so before February 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters according to a reminder from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

State law requires removal of the blinds before these deadlines to protect natural areas and to prevent boating accidents after the ice melts.

“Removal of the blinds and any posts that may be below the surface of the ice is important because of the danger they present when boaters are on the water in the spring,” said State Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder.

Batchelder says wardens annually record names and addresses of blind owners and will follow up with inspections.

For Immediate Release: January 14, 2021

Media Contact: Col. Jason Batchelder 802-279-4875