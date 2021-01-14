Ephraim Crossing brings tech community feel to rural Utah setting
Ephraim Crossing is perfect for tech companies looking for a new location in Utah”EPHRAIM, UTAH, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique, multi-purpose hub is coming to central Utah. Ephraim Crossing, developed by Camino Verde Group, is a mixed-use campus featuring business, retail and residential living in the historic city of Ephraim. The project, located on 90-acres an hour south of Provo, will bring a new technology hub to the home of Snow College and the Ephraim Campus of Utah State University.
“Ephraim Crossing is perfect for tech companies looking for a new location in Utah,” said Mike Ballard, partner at Camino Verde Group. “It will have world-class amenities in a small-town environment that has been shown to attract top tier tech employees. They will enjoy an environment that balances innovation and work with recreation and relaxation.”
A recent study by the University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute showed that tech employment grew in the state at an average annual rate of 4.9 percent from 2008 to 2018. Currently, more than 310,000 Utah jobs are based in the tech industry.
In Ephraim, Snow College recently added a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering program to their curriculum, allowing for local internships and development of future employees.
The first building planned for the business sector at Ephraim Crossing is a two-story, 32,000 square foot tech office and co-working facility. Several incentives are also available for businesses looking to relocate or create a remote office including tax credits, financing, Rural Economic Development Incentives and others.
Currently, development is underway for 44-home Estates at Ephraim Crossing. Once complete, residents will be able to have the benefits of city living with small town comforts in their choice of single-family homes, townhouses or apartments. “No matter what their choice, all housing options will be affordable for the area,” said Ballard.
Residents at Ephraim Crossing will enjoy a variety of retail options with shopping space available along Highway 89 for local and national businesses, as well as drive-thru restaurant opportunities.
Entertainment options including bowling and movie theaters, along with restaurants are within walking distance of Ephraim Crossing. “Ephraim also offers some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities in Utah,” said Ballard. “There are plenty of hiking, biking and riding trails to explore, as well as state parks, fishing, hunting, rock climbing, snowmobiling and camping.”
For more information about Ephraim Crossing or to find out about available business opportunities, visit http://ephraimcrossing.com.
ABOUT CAMINO VERDE GROUP
Camino Verde Group LLC is a privately held real estate investment, development and asset management company with a focus on multifamily and mixed-use real estate. They generate passive income, long-term equity and appreciation for investors and owners through the purchase/development and, wise management of property assets and maximizing income exit strategies. For more information, visit www.caminoverdegroup.com.
