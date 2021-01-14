Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,736 in the last 365 days.

Waterfowl Blinds Must Be Removed

Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from the waters of the state earlier must do so before February 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters according to a reminder from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

State law requires removal of the blinds before these deadlines to protect natural areas and to prevent boating accidents after the ice melts. 

“Removal of the blinds and any posts that may be below the surface of the ice is important because of the danger they present when boaters are on the water in the spring,” said State Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder. 

Batchelder says wardens annually record names and addresses of blind owners and will follow up with inspections.

For Immediate Release:  January 14, 2021

Media Contact:  Col. Jason Batchelder 802-279-4875

You just read:

Waterfowl Blinds Must Be Removed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.