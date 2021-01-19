Vincentric Announces 2021 Best Value in America Awards: Toyota & Lexus Reclaim Podium, Repeat Honda Winners Impress
Vincentric's 17th annual awards use statistical, data-driven analysis to recognize the best value models and brands in the US new vehicle market.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 17th annual Vincentric Best Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Toyota Motor Corporation winning twelve model-level awards and three brand-level awards between the Toyota and Lexus brands. Additional brand-level winners were Honda for Best Value Passenger Car brand, and Volvo for Best Value Luxury SUV & Crossover brand. Both Honda and Volvo claimed their respective brand-level awards for the third time.
Toyota earned honors for both the Best Value SUV, Crossover, & Van brand, and the Best Value Truck brand. Toyota’s top contributing model was the Tacoma, which is the only vehicle to have won its segment consecutively for all 17 years that the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards have been conducted. Lexus earned the Best Value Luxury Car brand win, led by its ES sedan, which came out on top of the Luxury Mid-Size Sedan segment for the sixth time.
Honda was led by the Civic and Odyssey, which impressed with victories in their segments for the tenth and eleventh time, respectively. For Volvo, the XC90 won the Luxury Mid-Size SUV/Crossover segment for the third time, and the XC90 Plug-In Hybrid won the Luxury Hybrid SUV/Crossover segment for the fourth time.
Many other winning models were repeat winners in their segments, such as the Audi A7 in the Luxury Large Sedan segment for the fifth time, the GMC Sierra 3500 in the Full-Size 1-Ton Pickup segment for the fourth time, and the Mazda MX-5 Miata and Hyundai Accent in their segments for the third time.
Other brands with multiple model-level winners were Cadillac and GMC with two awards each. Brands with one model-level award winner were Audi, BMW, Dodge, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Mazda, Porsche, Subaru, and Tesla.
“With the arrival of 2021, COVID-19 continues to have an economic impact on many Americans,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “It’s more important than ever to make informed and intelligent financial decisions. The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards use a data-driven analysis designed to give financial insight to consumers who are planning the purchase of a new vehicle.”
Vincentric measures cost-of-ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Approximately 3,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.
Further information on the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ for the 2021 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, JD Power, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
