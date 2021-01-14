Richardson Electronics Now Distributor for Isahaya Electronics

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today a new distribution agreement with Isahaya Electronics, a manufacturer of DC/DC converters, gate drivers, and hybrid ICs. Isahaya products are used in various applications including UPS, induction heating, solar power, wind power, EV charging, and motor drives. This partnership allows for Richardson Electronics and Isahaya to create new opportunities within the Americas.



Compatible with Fuji Semiconductor’s GEN 6 V-Series and GEN 7 X-Series IGBT modules, Isahaya offers DCDC converters for customers that want to build their own gate drivers, standard gate drive solutions, or complete custom solutions to fit specific IGBT & SiC module technologies. Isahaya gate drivers for the IGBT and SiC modules range from 15A-3600A and feature wide input voltage, low stray capacity, and high-speed response and accuracy.

“We continuously strive to deliver complete solutions to our customers. With the Isahaya product offering, we are confident these products will provide an optimal solution for our customers’ inverter applications that use IGBT modules,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

