Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,398 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Katie Alger & DICE Dental Offer Philadelphia Dental Implants

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

Dr. Katie Alger opened DICE Dental in the summer of 2020 and has been offering patients affordable dental implants, crowns, and dentures.

[Dental implants] make eating easier, they fill in your smile, and they stop your jawbone from shrinking.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental, owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, is offering Philadelphia dental implants. Located in Springfield, PA, DICE Dental specializes in high-quality, low-price dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions.

Dental implants are DICE’s most popular treatment. Starting at only $750, they are a long-lasting and natural-looking missing tooth replacement. A titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and covered by a porcelain crown that’s color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth.

“Implants are durable and reliable,” explains Dr. Alger. “They make eating easier, they fill in your smile, and they stop your jawbone from shrinking.”

Dental implants have a 90% success rate, making them one of the most successful missing tooth solutions available.

However, DICE also offers extractions, crowns, and dentures in Philadelphia. Extractions to remove a bothersome tooth start at only $99. Meanwhile, ceramic crowns start at $500 and dentures start at $499. Dentures available include conventional dentures and implant overdentures.

“Our goal is to make a beautiful, healthy smile accessible to everyone,” adds Dr. Alger. “That’s the way dentistry should be!”

To request an appointment with the Philadelphia dentist and learn more about the services available, visit https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/.



About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

Dr. Katie Alger
DICE Dental
+1 484-993-6222
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

DICE Dental in Springfield, PA

You just read:

Dr. Katie Alger & DICE Dental Offer Philadelphia Dental Implants

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.