Dr. Katie Alger & DICE Dental Offer Philadelphia Dental Implants
Dr. Katie Alger opened DICE Dental in the summer of 2020 and has been offering patients affordable dental implants, crowns, and dentures.
[Dental implants] make eating easier, they fill in your smile, and they stop your jawbone from shrinking.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental, owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, is offering Philadelphia dental implants. Located in Springfield, PA, DICE Dental specializes in high-quality, low-price dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions.
— Dr. Katie Alger
Dental implants are DICE’s most popular treatment. Starting at only $750, they are a long-lasting and natural-looking missing tooth replacement. A titanium implant is placed into the jawbone and covered by a porcelain crown that’s color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth.
“Implants are durable and reliable,” explains Dr. Alger. “They make eating easier, they fill in your smile, and they stop your jawbone from shrinking.”
Dental implants have a 90% success rate, making them one of the most successful missing tooth solutions available.
However, DICE also offers extractions, crowns, and dentures in Philadelphia. Extractions to remove a bothersome tooth start at only $99. Meanwhile, ceramic crowns start at $500 and dentures start at $499. Dentures available include conventional dentures and implant overdentures.
“Our goal is to make a beautiful, healthy smile accessible to everyone,” adds Dr. Alger. “That’s the way dentistry should be!”
To request an appointment with the Philadelphia dentist and learn more about the services available, visit https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
