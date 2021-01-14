Auto Affiliate Links 6.0 has been released
Auto Affiliate Links is a WordPress plugin that automatically add links into website content, based on specific keywords.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th major version of Auto Affiliate Links has been released. Ten years ago, on 14th January 2011, Auto Affiliate Links was first published in WordPress plugin directory.
Auto Affiliate Links 6.0 comes with a lot of features and improvements suggested by its users and community around the plugin. The most important upgrade was the click tracking feature. Auto Affiliate Links users will have the ability to see how many clicks each link and each keyword automatically added received. They can also see a list with latest clicks on automatically added affiliate links, along with the page they were when they clicked, and which link they clicked on. With this feature, it is easier to see which links and keywords are performing and which don’t.
Here is a list with most important features added since the last major version was released:
Click tracking statistics
Added support for WP Multisite
Added option to check if added links are broken
Improved link insertion controls
Added options to improve link insertion
Feature to disclose affiliate links
Improved the design of administration pages
Added individual settings for links
Added individual options for posts or pages
Allowed the plugin to be used as a link cloaker
Added independent settings for internal links
Added an administration page to see the links generated by the plugin
Added Amazon product widget at the end of each post
Improved exclusion options
Enabled display of affiliate links in sidebar widgets
Ability to add links in content created by other plugins: BuddyPress, WpForo, Elementor, TablePress, WP Recipe Maker, PeepSo, Advanced Custom Fields, BBPress, etc.
You can download Auto Affiliate Links 6.0 from WordPress plugin directory.
