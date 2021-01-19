Full-Arch Dental Implants from Castle Dental Convenient Alternative to Dentures

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Dental implants help replace missing teeth and stabilize dentures on the upper and lower arch.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental in Center Valley is offering full-arch dental implants. While dentures may grow loose over time, removable full-arch dental implants are a convenient alternative.

When multiple teeth are missing, a full-arch denture can be attached to implants placed in the upper or lower jaw. This stabilizes the denture to keep it from slipping or sliding and also allows for the denture to be removed.

“A removable restoration using dental implants is more hygienic and more cost-effective,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang, dentist in Center Valley.

Fixed full-arch restorations are also offered using six to eight implants. However, if a patient is only missing one or two teeth, a single dental implant is suggested instead.

Dental implants in Center Valley remain one of Castle Dental’s most popular treatment options. An abutment and crown give them a natural look and feel and they boast a success rate well over 90%, with supplemental procedures available to help aid in healing.

In addition to dental implants, Castle Dental also offers crowns, veneers, and general dentistry. To learn more, request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley dentist by visiting https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/.



About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.