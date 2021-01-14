Write On Fundraising Starts New Year With Fundraising Masterclass
Learn how to raise more money for your favorite nonprofit organization.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Write On Fundraising helps nonprofit organizations reach fundraising goals with fresh solutions that include grant writing, annual fund design, donor communication, and capital campaign services. The organization’s newest program, the Fundraising Masterclass, was formed in late 2020 to teach devoted nonprofit leaders how to best raise funds for their favorite organizations.
What is the Fundraising Masterclass?
The Write On Fundraising Masterclass includes monthly training sessions led by Certified Fund Raising Executives and experienced professionals with a collective 30+ years of experience. The training covers diverse, in-depth topics that will help you raise more money for your favorite organizations.
Why do I need the Fundraising Masterclass?
Every goal a nonprofit organization is striving to accomplish tomorrow depends on its fundraising success today. With the uncertainty 2020 brought, Write On Fundraising knows that nonprofits need a game plan that includes increasing learning opportunities for development staff. The Fundraising Masterclass equips individuals to become development champions for their nonprofit by empowering them with relevant, factual information and tips on various fundraising topics. Write On Fundraising believes in proven strategies that help organizations create truly sustainable fundraising programs.
What will I learn in the Masterclass?
The Masterclass will teach attendees capital campaign planning, grant writing, donor data management, and more. Registrants will learn to write winning grant applications as well as ask for donations face-to-face. The Fundraising Masterclass is for novice and intermediate fundraisers (nonprofit staff and volunteers) that want to expand their knowledge of fundraising. A comprehensive list of training topics and dates can be found here.
When does the Masterclass start and what does it cost?
The Masterclass will start on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. There will be a 1.5 hour class each month with a different fundraising expert as the guest speaker. Training sessions are held every third Wednesday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The classes run from January through December. The first quarter sessions will be held entirely online via Zoom. From April onward, Write On Fundraising will update participants on whether the class will be offered in-person, pending the date’s health situation. The Masterclass Annual Pass costs $450, meaning registrants will receive two classes for free! Individual monthly classes can be purchased for $45 each if the Annual Pass isn’t a fit.
Why should I choose Write On Fundraising?
Write On Fundraising provides fresh fundraising solutions for high-impact nonprofits. The Write On Fundraising team ranges in experience from development and fundraising, to marketing and communications and has a collective 30-plus years of experience in philanthropy. Write On Fundraising scales fundraising programs to meet their mission.
Lindsay Jordan
Write On Fundraising
+19189062632 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
The Story of Write On Fundraising