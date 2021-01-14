TDHCA allocates ESG CARES Act second round funds

(AUSTIN) – Texans affected by the economic challenges due to COVID-19 have an additional source of help for homelessness prevention measures and rental assistance. TDHCA has announced more than $61 million has been awarded to approximately 50 organizations statewide to assist people experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness. Funds were made possible through the Emergency Solutions Grants Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funds mark the second round of allocations made through the Act approved in March 2020. A list of eligible organizations receiving funds follows this announcement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a devastating toll on our state, creating an economic crisis for those living on the edge of homelessness or already homeless,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “Through TDHCA staff and our partner networks’ determination, I am pleased to report today that every Texas county will have access to ESG CARES funds.

I would like to especially recognize the Texas Homeless Network and Family Endeavors, Inc., for this accomplishment,” he added.

TDHCA had previously allocated more than $33.2 million in ESG CARES Act funds to statewide partners in 2020. Individuals experiencing homelessness or are at risk of being homeless that need rent or utility bill assistance should search TDHCA’s Help for Texans web page for local providers who may be able to help.

TDHCA will also administer approximately $37 million in rental assistance funds in certain urban areas through the Community Development Block Grant Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and will have a statewide rental assistance program funded by approximately $1 billion from the U.S. Treasury funded through the Coronavirus Relief Bill Rental Assistance Program as part of the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021.

Announcements regarding both sources and how to apply will be forthcoming. Tenants and landlords can sign up to receive news and announcements about pandemic rental assistance by joining TDHCA email lists.

The list of participating organizations are as follows:

TX-500, San Antonio/Bexar County

San Antonio Christian Hope Center - $525,000.00

Beat AIDS - $570,999.00

Family Endeavors, Inc., dba Endeavors - $2,029,347.00

Haven for Hope - $695,100.00

TX-500 San Antonio/Bexar County Total - $3,820,446.00

TX-503, Austin/Travis County

Family Eldercare - $1,224,564

Foundation for the Homeless, Inc. - $566,888

Youth and Family Alliance dba LifeWorks - $1,025,636

TX-503 Total - $2,817,088

TX-600, Dallas City & County/Irving

Bridge Steps - $799,890

Brighter Tomorrows*- $500,000

Catholic Charities of Dallas, Inc. - $1,311,703

Family Gateway Inc - $533,910

First Presbyterian Church of Dallas, Texas dba The Stewpot - $500,000

Hope's Door Inc. - $500,000

Maurice Barnett Geriatric Wellness Center, Inc - $504,000

Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance - $500,040

Metrocrest Services, Inc - $970,003

Shared Housing Center, Inc. - Rapid Re-housing - $296,732

The Family Place - $672,000

Under 1 Roof - Homelessness Prevention - $545,000

TX-600 Dallas City & Irving County Total - $7,633,278

TX-601, Fort Worth/Arlington, Tarrant County

Tarrant County - $2,000,000

Tarrant County Homeless Coalition - $537,894

The Salvation Army (Mabee Center) - $1,000,000

TX-601 Fort Worth/Arlington/Tarrant County Total - $3,537,894

TX-603, El Paso City & County

El Paso Coalition for the Homeless - $152,812

El Paso Human Services - $590,000

La Posada Home, Inc. - $590,000

Project VIDA - $590,000

TX-603 El Paso City/County Total - $1,922,812

TX-604, Waco, McLennan County

Salvation Army (Waco) - $1,111,085

TX-604 Waco/McLennan County Total - $1,111,085

TX-607, Balance of State

Aspermont Small Business Development Center, Inc. - $502,500

Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. - $1,750,517

Concho Valley Community Action Agency - $2,828,000

Family Endeavors, Inc., dba Endeavors - $12,613,850

Homeless Network of Texas dba Texas Homeless Network - $150,000

Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. - $507,150

Mid-Coast Family Services - $674,800

Panhandle Community Services - $1,418,128

The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston, Inc. - $1,360,000

The Salvation Army (Bell County) - $758,000

Tracy Andrus Foundation - $1,730,000

United Way of Denton County, Inc. - $3,300,333

TX-607 Texas Balance of State Total - $27,593,278

TX-611, Amarillo

City of Amarillo - $865,899

Salvation Army (Amarillo) - $500,000

TX-611 Amarillo CoC Total - $1,365,899

TX-624 Wichita Falls/Wise, Palo Pinto, Wichita, Archer Counties

Nortex Regional Planning Commission - $926,116

TX-624 Wichita Falls/Wide, Palo Pinto, Wichita, and Archer Counties Total - $926,116

TX-700, City of Houston/Fort Bend, Harris, and Montgomery Counties

Alliance of Community Assistance Ministries, Inc. (dba ACAM) - $1,373,697

Catholic Charities of Galveston-Houston - $1,614,375

Houston Area Women's Center - $1,858,500

The Montrose Center - $630,000

Spring Branch Community Health Center - $2,804,000

West Houston Assistance Ministries, Inc. - $770,070

TX-700 Houston/Fort Bent, Harris, and Montgomery Counties Total - $9,050,642

TX-701 Bryan/College Station/Brazos Valley

Twin City Mission, Inc - $1,252,503

TX-701 Bryan/College Station/Brazos Valley Total - $1,252,503