Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,586 in the last 365 days.

Memories Washed Ashore

From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G

William Fortenbaugh

Revisiting a racing boat and the memories that come along with it

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a sailor like William Fortenbaugh, there is nothing more exhilarating than the smell of the sea, the touch of the ocean breeze, and the sun's prickling heat, all the while, the harmony of the gushing wind and loud cheering is playing on the background. It is the combined sensations like these that make up our favorite moments, and we'll do everything we can to do them again—even if only through reminiscing. And as a way of memorializing what he loves, William releases From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G.

William, or intimately known as Bill, has been into boats since childhood. He started being involved in boating since he was eight years old, and since then, he has never stopped. His many decades of sailing and knowledge of boats make him a chronicler of the sea, and one of his many chronicles—perhaps even his favorite—is his encounter with Ghost, a legendary sea vessel that won countless races.

Ma. Juana Espina, an Amazon customer, described From Beaton's Beach to Haven as the perfect book for anyone interested in sailing. She says that even though she didn't know much about boats and sailing until just recently, she still recommends it—from the seasoned skipper to the untutored beginner. She adds, "From Beaton's to Beach Haven is a very informative, well-illustrated history of the Ghost. William Fortenbaugh has an engaging style. I never had to skip a single word."

Bill’s recollection of Ghost is well-narrated and the photos within the book pages add more beauty and vividness to his anecdotes. The finely-defined technical details will make the readers feel like they are a part of the crew, the engineers, or even the onlookers. This is a successful attempt at bringing Ghost’s story to life for everyone to enjoy. To know more about the book and its author, visit www.williamfortenbaugh.com.

Heed the call of the ocean by getting a copy!


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Memories Washed Ashore

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.