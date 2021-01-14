Solve.Care Joins The Blockchain Research Institute
Blockchain healthcare company to work alongside with a global experts and enterprise leaders including Accenture and Microsoft to advance adoption of blockchain
Sharing ideas and knowledge is the best way to solve any problem, and it is this spirit of collaboration that imbues blockchain with the potential to address the world’s most pressing challenges.”SINGAPORE, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, the healthcare technology platform leveraging blockchain to change the way we deliver and manage patient care, is now an official member of The Blockchain Research Institute (BRI), an independent global think-tank bringing together the world’s top global researchers to undertake ground-breaking research on blockchain technology.
— Pradeep Goel
Solve.Care aims to deliver a patient-centric healthcare model, utilizing blockchain technology to address inefficiencies in the healthcare industry and improve access to quality care for everyone. As a member of the BRI, Solve.Care will join an innovative group of 60 of the world’s leading enterprises, governments, and academic institutions who come together to share their knowledge and expertise in the strategic application of blockchain technology.
“The next era of healthcare is being unlocked through emerging technologies like blockchain.” said Don Tapscott, BRI Co-founder and Executive Chairman. “At the Blockchain Research Institute, we are always pleased to work with organizations like Solve.Care, who are standing at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare and patient care delivery.”
Pradeep Goel, Chief Executive Officer of Solve.Care said, “Problems within the healthcare system are more apparent than ever as we continue the fight against COVID-19. We know that working together and sharing ideas and knowledge is the best way to solve any problem, and it is this spirit of collaboration that imbues blockchain with the potential to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Recently, BRI launched a series of research initiatives on the topics related to the global pandemic, including one on public health and economic recovery. Now, the Solve.Care team is delighted to join BRI as an official member and take the next crucial step in furthering our goal of redefining healthcare and achieving better services and outcomes for everyone.”
This news follows a number of significant product launches from Solve.Care, including the company’s recent announcement of its Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE) service and its DeFi for healthcare framework, which Definitize is based upon. GTHE is a first-of-its-kind deployment of blockchain and digital currency aimed at enabling patients to easily access healthcare services from anywhere in the world. Definitize is the world’s first Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for healthcare financing. It is designed to improve access to care, enhancing healthcare outcomes by better serving patients, doctors, and care organizations.
In addition, in recent months Solve.Care has placed a particular focus on developing methods in enabling organizations and business to better engage with their workforce and safe-guarding their well-being and manage COVID-19 and other health risks in the workplace. It was this focus which led to the development of Team.Care Network, an advanced workforce engagement management tool with a focus on well-being and health management, even for those working remotely. Because Team.Care Network is based on blockchain technology, users can rest assured that their privacy is not compromised.
