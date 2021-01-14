A Sail to the Open Sea
Reminiscences of a sailor in his life at seaCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the hopes of commemorating his sailing experiences and reliving his encounter with the famous racing boat, Ghost, William Fortenbaugh writes his book, From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G. William writes in such descriptive manner that you could almost hear and taste the ocean as you flip through the book’s pages.
William was an educator for most of his professional life. He is a professor emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University. But before all his titles, he was already a certified man of the sea and chronicler of its stories. He hopes to preserve the legacy and craftsmanship of A Cat by compiling all his knowledge and experiences he has gained from sailing.
“The book is perfect for anyone who enjoys boats, boating, or the history of the boating world in general... Although a quick read, this book is packed in with details and specific building specs for the boats that fans and enthusiasts will thoroughly devour on every page. Whether readers enjoy history and history based on a particular field, or readers are passionate about the construction and marvelous story behind a classic like the A Cat, this is the book for you,” says Pacific Book Review.
