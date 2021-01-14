I tried to appeal to Republican Members that this was not about a Donald Trump or the House or Democrats or Republicans. What it was, will we allow conduct which led to an attack on the Congress of the United States,
You just read:
Hoyer Discusses Impeaching the President with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.