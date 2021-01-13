TCEQ approves fines totaling $635,951

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $589,640 against 26 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, two industrial hazardous waste, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharge, four petroleum storage tank, six public water system, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: air quality and petroleum storage tank.

Included in the total is a fine of $102,000 against TPC Group, LLC, for air quality violations stemming from the entity’s failure to comply with maximum allowable emissions rates, during May 2018 and September 2018.

In addition, on Dec. 29, 2020, the executive director approved penalties totaling $46,311 against 17 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2021.