Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,597 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Discusses the House Vote to Impeach Donald Trump with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined George Stephanopoulos on ABC News to discuss the vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Below are excerpts of the interview and a link to the video.  

 Click here to watch the video. 

“I think, unfortunately, the debate [of the impeachment resolution] reflected the rationalization of Trump's behavior that has been the norm frankly so often when we have these debates, and the refusal of the Republican Party to hold him accountable. I made that point in my speech. Yes, they all lamented the violence, they lamented the attack on democracy and what happened inside the Capitol. What they did not condemn was the inspiration for that action. As Liz Cheney said… the ‘President of the United States summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack’… They wanted to stop the operations of the government of the United States, in this case exercising our Constitutional responsibility to accept and confirm the findings of the electoral college, which were that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has been elected President and Vice President.”

 

“We're going to have a ceremony in which the Speaker will sign the [engrossment] of the bill so we can send it to the Senate. I'm hopeful we'll send it as soon as possible. We can't control what Senator McConnell does. He's the Majority Leader of the Senate between now and next Wednesday, so for the next week. He'll make a decision as to whether they're going to meet or not. The hope would be they would meet immediately and do their duty immediately.”

You just read:

Hoyer Discusses the House Vote to Impeach Donald Trump with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.