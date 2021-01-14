Hoyer Discusses the House Vote to Impeach Donald Trump with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News

Click here to watch the video.

“I think, unfortunately, the debate [of the impeachment resolution] reflected the rationalization of Trump's behavior that has been the norm frankly so often when we have these debates, and the refusal of the Republican Party to hold him accountable. I made that point in my speech. Yes, they all lamented the violence, they lamented the attack on democracy and what happened inside the Capitol. What they did not condemn was the inspiration for that action. As Liz Cheney said… the ‘President of the United States summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack’… They wanted to stop the operations of the government of the United States, in this case exercising our Constitutional responsibility to accept and confirm the findings of the electoral college, which were that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has been elected President and Vice President.”

“We're going to have a ceremony in which the Speaker will sign the [engrossment] of the bill so we can send it to the Senate. I'm hopeful we'll send it as soon as possible. We can't control what Senator McConnell does. He's the Majority Leader of the Senate between now and next Wednesday, so for the next week. He'll make a decision as to whether they're going to meet or not. The hope would be they would meet immediately and do their duty immediately.”