Modified District Government Services for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, January 18, 2021, the District Government will observe Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

All District operations are subject to change. Sign up to receive updates on street closures, weather, transit, and more by texting INAUG2021 to 888-777.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, JANUARY 18

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier and seasonal shelters will remain open on Monday, January 18. Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 18:

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center will be closed. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at DC Public Schools (DCPS) and Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) facilities will be closed on Monday, January 18. On Friday, January 15, DCPS meal sites will be open and youth can pick up additional meal kits. Each meal kit contains a breakfast and a lunch. A list of sites is available at coronavirus.dc.gov/food. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Monday, January 18.

The Downtown Day Services Center, Zoe’s Doors and the Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Monday, January 18.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Saturday, January 16 and Monday, January 18. DC DMV online services remain available, and customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations will be closed on Monday, January 18. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library is closed until further notice. Online programming will be available. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation, community, and aquatic centers will be closed on Monday, January 18. DPR parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. Outdoor gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

In observance of the holiday, several standard service modifications will occur. Ongoing modified services due to the COVID-19 public health emergency remain in effect.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services, which will resume on Tuesday, January 19.

Trash and recycling collectiBons will “slide” to the next day for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash/recycling collections on Monday will be serviced Tuesday.

Street Sweeping and Parking Enforcement

The following DPW modified services remain in effect as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency:

Residential street sweeping is suspended.

Ticketing for safety violations (e.g., blocking a fire hydrant) continues.

The following ticketing is suspended: Emergency no parking violations (vehicles will be relocated without charge and will not be ticketed). Expired District license plates and inspection stickers. Expired residential parking permits. Expired meters.

Vehicle booting and towing is suspended.

DC Circulator will operate during its regular service hours on Monday, January 18, but service may be impacted for street closures associated with the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Per Mayor’s Order 2021-004, the DC Circulator National Mall Route is suspended until January 25, 2021, at 5 a.m.

DC Streetcar will not operate on Monday, January 18.

Capital Bikeshare stations on Capitol Hill and around the White House are closed. For a full list of closed stations, visit capitalbikeshare.com/map or use the Capital Bikeshare App.

Construction

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, January 19, during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) is not permitting normal construction on District Government holidays and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. However, construction performed with an active afterhours work permit is allowed. DCRA inspectors will be enforcing the no construction regulation. Illegal construction reports can be made using the District’s 311 system or calling 311. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions

DDOT will suspend normal weekday reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW.

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park service).

In addition, ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect: