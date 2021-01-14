tip411 Technology Helps Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Arrest 95 Rioters and Looters
Anonymous tip technology leads to identification of suspects
Having the ability for the public to anonymously text and easily provide information is an asset to any police department.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “On May 31, 2020, a protest turned into an hours-long rioting and looting event in the Center City business district of Atlantic City. The ACPD formed a Riot Investigation Team that reviewed thousands of hours of public and private camera coverage from the area and, on June 30, 2020, we released 219 images to the public asking for assistance in identifying those responsible for committing criminal acts,” Atlantic City Police Sergeant Kevin Fair said.
— Sergeant Kevin Fair, Atlantic City Police Department
He added “It was our mistake that we released the images toward the end of the day – because within an hour of the release, we received so many anonymous tips through tip411 with information that we had to call investigators back to work that night to review and respond.”
In the end, 95 individuals were identified and were criminally charged.
According to Sgt. Fair, “The efforts of our detectives would have been in vain if not for tip411. Having the ability for the public to anonymously text and easily provide information is an asset to any police department.”
Atlantic City PD has partnered with tip411 since 2012 to help better connect with their community to help fight crime.
In an urban environment, getting community members to openly talk with police officers or provide their information is a daunting task. tip411 allows law enforcement to hear from these individuals that we would not have otherwise been able to communicate with.
The Atlantic City, New Jersey has a population of 39,000 residents and approximately 24 million visitors annually.
Those interested in learning how tip411 can be a tool agencies to better connect with the community, get important information, and help solve crimes with the public’s help can get a free demo.
###
About tip411:
Used in over 2,000 communities, tip411 is a digital toolset for law enforcement, schools, and community groups that features innovative smartphone apps, anonymous text tips, group alerting, and secure social media publishing tools. tip411 helps agencies engage community members of all ages by enabling residents to share anonymous tips that can be responded to in real time by authorized personnel inside an agency or organization. Learn more at www.tip411.com or by following @tip411CO on Twitter.
Terry Halsch
Citizen Observer
+1 3154813490
press@citizenobserver.com