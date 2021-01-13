3rd Generation 650V & 1200V SiC Diode Modules Released from SemiQ
In standard SOT-227 packageLAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiQ, Inc. is proud to announce the release of its third-generation 650/1200V 50/100A SiC Schottky Diode modules developed in the industry-standard SOT-227 packages.
Part Number Descriptions
GHXS050B065S-D3 650V 50A Parallel Diodes
GHXS100B065S-D3 650V 100A Parallel Diodes
GHXS050B120S-D3 1200V 50A Parallel Diodes
GHXS100B120S-D3 1200V 50A Parallel Diodes
Michael T. Robinson, SemiQ President states that “These 650V/1200V Silicon Carbide Schottky Diode Modules are the latest extension to our Gen 3 product family which was introduced in 2020. This platform was designed and built for reliability and ruggedness with high breakdown voltage and high surge current rating. They are qualified using JEDEC standard reliability testing including HTRB and H3TRB.”
SemiQ’s SiC Diode Modules are optimized for power conversion applications where low losses and high efficiency are critical including renewable energy, electric vehicle charging station, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), solar power, and fuel cell power systems.
Samples are in stock at SemiQ and available through DigiKey and Mouser. Please visit www.SemiQ.com for specifications and to request samples or volume pricing.
About SemiQ
SemiQ designs, develops, and manufactures Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors as well as 150mm SiC epitaxial wafers. SiC Diodes and MOSFETs are available in both discrete and module form factors as well as bare die and wafer form. SemiQ also offers power conversion application expertise which includes sub system design and semi-custom modules. SemiQ serves the following end markets: Electric Vehicle Chargers and Charging Stations; Power Factor Correction (PFC); Output Rectification; Power Supplies including Server Farms; Solar Panel Inverters, Welding, Medical Equipment; and Motor Drives. SemiQ's manufacturing and engineering facilities are located in Lake Forest, California. The company is uniquely positioned with a fully redundant SiC supply chain.
