Validation Institute financially guarantees MedEncentive saves healthcare costs
MedEncentive’s patented program is the first-ever to achieve coveted “Quadruple Aim”
No one was more skeptical than I. Therefore, we subjected the MedEncentive program to every plausibility test in the book, and then some, and it produced compelling statistics in response.”WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woburn, MA and Oklahoma City – January 12, 2021 – Validation Institute, an independent, third-party organization formed to evaluate population health and cost-containment vendor claims of efficacy, has announced that it has certified the MedEncentive Mutual Accountability and Information Therapy (MAIT) Program, a web-based, mobile-enabled service that employs a patented, aligned-incentive mechanism, as one of the first, if not the only, innovation to have peer-reviewed and validated proof of improving health and saving costs, in a full and normally distributed population. This achievement is referred to as the Quadruple Aim, which is considered health reform’s ultimate objective.
— Al Lewis
To achieve the Quadruple Aim, a solution must simultaneously: 1) improve health; 2) improve healthcare; 3) produce cost savings; and 4) be fulfilling to patients and doctors. Formed by GE and Intel to separate fact from fantasy among claims made by population health and cost containment vendors, Validation Institute applies the most valid measurement standards to vendors claims, and then plausibility-tests the results, making it easier for health benefits professionals and purchasers to make informed decisions. Validation Institute has carefully analyzed MedEncentive’s results, and is taking the
unprecedented step of financially guaranteeing MedEncentive customers, up to $25,000, that the program achieves the Quadruple Aim, in accordance with program requirements.
Al Lewis, author of the trade-bestselling outcomes measurement text Why Nobody Believes the Numbers, said: “No one was more skeptical than I. Therefore, we subjected the MedEncentive program to every plausibility test in the book, and then some, and it produced compelling statistics in response.” He added, “It’s not just the guarantee. If we’re wrong, our status as the leading outcomes measurement gurus is toast.”
In a five-year study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Medical Internet Research and certified by Validation Institute, researchers found that the MAIT Program was associated with reductions in hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and per capita expenditures that produced a significant return on investment for the health plan sponsor.
“It has taken over a decade to reach a point that industry experts recognize the uniquely effective capabilities of our program to improve health and save costs, on a large scale,” said MedEncentive CEO Jeff Greene. “We are grateful to the Validation Institute, and look forward to helping more healthcare purchasers, including the federal government, improve health and control costs.”
About MedEncentive LLC
MedEncentive is a health-improvement, cost-containment service for employers, insurers and governments. The Company’s web-based and mobile-enabled Mutual Accountability and Information Therapy (MAIT) Program employs a patented, aligned-incentive mechanism proven to improve health and healthcare, and lower costs, an objective often referred to as the “Triple-Quadruple-Quintuple Aim.” What makes the MAIT Program unique is how it offers financial incentives to both patients and doctors for holding each other accountable for assimilating an educational and motivational process called “information therapy.” www.medencentive.com
About Validation Institute
Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third-party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers, focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. www.ValidationInstitute.com
Media contacts:
MedEncentive
Jim Dempster
jdempster@medencentive.com
Phone: 405-319-8454
Validation Institute
Aimee O’Brien
Aimee.obrien@validationinstitute.com
Phone: 603-531-0266
Aimee O'Brian
Validation Institute
+1 6035310266
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn