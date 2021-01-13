Regen Suppliers Now Hiring Nationwide Biologics Sales Representatives

Regen Suppliers is now hiring nationwide biologics sales representatives due to significant growth in demand for regenerative products.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers is now hiring nationwide biologics sales representatives due to significant growth in demand for regenerative products. Over ten positions are available throughout the US, with significant income opportunity.

Regen Suppliers offers first rate, FDA regulated products for licensed medical providers throughout the United States. These include autograft and allograft products along with medical devices being used by many different medical specialties. Products such as adipose kits, amniotic fluid allograft and membrane, stem cell exosomes, umbilical cord Wharton's Jelly allograft, cryogenic freezers and PRP kits are offered.

According to COO Kathleen Francesca, "As the market for regenerative products has exponentially grown in the past few years, so has our footprint in the market. That has opened up a need for additional representatives and we're excited to expand!"

The representative positions are highly commission incentivized, with significant support offered including training, collateral and regenerative education.

The positions are great for those who have sales experience and are looking to shift into a field of medicine that is growing rapidly year over year. With so many different types of medical providers offering regenerative therapies, the market is expected to grow over 1000 percent in the next decade.

For those interested in applying, resumes may be sent to kfrancesca@regensuppliers.com and call (888) 568-6909 for additional information.