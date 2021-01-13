RUDY BALAT, THE ENERGETIC CEO OF SOCIALQ, INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Rudy Balat Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
Rudy Balat, CEO of SocialQ, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
Rudy Balat, CEO of SocialQ, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Rudy Balat discusses new initiatives at SocialQ, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Rudy Balat joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Rudy Balat was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and Founders, can learn from the leadership position of this digital advertising agency. Rudy Balat is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with Rudy learning more about how SocialQ has become a leader in supporting startups and Fortune 500 companies with digital resonance delivered.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
