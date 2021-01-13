Gov. Wolf: Friday, Jan. 15 is Deadline to Sign-up for State-based Marketplace Health Coverage

Governor Tom Wolf today reminded Pennsylvanians that Friday, Jan. 15 is the deadline to enroll at pennie.com for health coverage that includes free testing and treatment for COVID-19.

“All plans provide free coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment and there are many affordable plans on the Pennsylvania’s state-based marketplace, pennie.com, that provide the coverage people need to feel protected,” Gov. Wolf said. “It’s been a priority of mine since day-one for Pennsylvanians to have health care coverage and the peace of mind that comes with that.”

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official destination for shopping for quality health insurance plans and the only source for financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care. Pennie.com replaces healthcare.gov as the marketplace for individual health and dental coverage. Pennie also includes a reinsurance program that, over time, will lower premiums for individuals and families that buy comprehensive coverage. A reinsurance program helps to make health insurance affordable for more Pennsylvanians. In its first year, marketplace premiums have decreased on average by 3.3 percent.

While buying health insurance can be intimidating and confusing, Pennie makes it less so with online tools and access to free certified professionals ready to help Pennsylvanians navigate plans and find the right one to fit their needs. As the expanded deadline for open enrollment approaches, Pennie has expanded its call center hours to be more convenient. On Friday, 15, the Call Center will be open until midnight to assist customers.

“I urge anyone who is in need of health coverage to consider Pennie and to reach out for information and assistance before the Friday deadline,” Gov. Wolf said. “As we continue to fight COVID-19, it’s even more important that all Pennsylvanians have access to the care they need for all their health needs – preventive care, management of chronic conditions and the confidence that their health coverage is available and affordable.”

Open enrollment runs from November 1, 2020, to January 15, 2021. During this time period, anyone living legally in Pennsylvania can apply for health insurance through Pennie. Outside of this period, individuals can only apply for insurance if they have a qualifying life event that opens a Special Enrollment Period.

Customers will find self-service resources at pennie.com, and Pennie’s customers service center at 1-844-844-8040 is ready to help at any point and can connect customers to other unbiased in-person or virtual assistance.