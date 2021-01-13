Sweeney Statement on Weinberg’s Announced 2022 Senate Retirement

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following statement today in response to Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg’s announcement that she will not seek reelection after the conclusion of the current Senate term:

“This will be a profound loss for the Senate as an institution and for me personally. I have had the good fortune to have Loretta as my leadership partner for a decade. She made me a better Senate President.

“Loretta Weinberg is the Lioness of the New Jersey Senate. She is fearless in speaking her mind and standing up for her beliefs, and she is selfless in fighting for the needs of others, especially those who face disadvantages or experience hardship.

“Loretta embodies the ideals of public service, and the lives of countless people are better for it. From marriage equality, to pay equity for women and minorities, paid family leave, gun safety, government ethics, the rights of sexual assault survivors, and the responsibilities of public transit agencies to serve riders and motorists, she has made a lasting impact.

“Fortunately, Loretta will remain with us in the Senate for another year. I know she will continue to be a forceful presence, an effective leader, and continue to be the conscience of the Legislature. I know I speak for all of my colleagues in saying we will miss her when she leaves, but we will value forever our collaboration and friendship.”

(Senator Weinberg’s Statement)