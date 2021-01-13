New Camp Share feature from Sēkr unlocks private land access for campers

Sēkr's logo Sēkr’s founders Breanne Acio, left, and Jessica Shisler, Ph.D., right, know firsthand how hard finding a campsite can be as they both have spent the past four years living on the road.

New capability within The Vanlife App by Sēkr connects campers & landowners

So many public and private campgrounds closed and left thousands of people with no place to go. We built the Camp Share feature to help increase the number of safe options for road travelers.” — Breanne Acio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its ongoing quest to open up the world of camping to anyone and everyone interested in adventure and exploring, Sēkr, creator of The Vanlife App, the only app to provide community connections and outdoor travel resources all-in-one, is excited to announce the introduction of its newest feature - Camp Share.

Camp Share is the “Airbnb of camping.” Now, land and homeowners can list their driveways, side yards, private land or glamping setups on Sēkr’s app for campers to reserve. Some sites are free while others require a reservation fee ranging from $10 to $200 per night, depending on the accommodations.

Considering 60% of land in America is privately owned, Camp Share solves two needs by providing campers a place to safely stay and property owners an opportunity to earn extra revenue. Sēkr’s founders Breanne Acio and Jessica Shisler, Ph.D., know firsthand how hard finding a campsite can be as they both have spent the past four years living on the road. The pandemic has only worsened the problem.

“This feature was born out of our community's need for safe locations to park and stay at the beginning of the pandemic,” Acio said. “So many public and private campgrounds closed and left thousands of people with no place to go. We built the Camp Share feature to help increase the number of safe options for road travelers.”

While other camping apps tend to focus on the “glamping market,” Sēkr’s Camp Share is for those who are prepared and self-contained, bringing everything they need to the site. Camp Share offers more affordable, or free, options while making the barrier to entry for camp hosts low.

“We thought most people would want to list their properties using Camp Share for a fee but we are finding that the majority of hosts are listing their sites for free because they want to help the community and meet other travelers,” Shisler said. “That’s really the heart of Sēkr: helping people find places to camp while building community.”

The Vanlife App was launched in 2019 and provides a full suite of services for the outdoor traveler including community, resources, campsites (now both public and private) and reviews/recommendations. No other platform has such an extensive collection of data to track, record and enhance outdoor adventurers and experiences. Now, with the addition of the Camp Share feature, that data unlocks new land for endless exploration.

For more information on Camp Share by Sēkr, visit www.thevanlifeapp.com.

About Sēkr

Sēkr is making outdoor travel easier, safer and more connected. Founded by Breanne Acio and Jessica Shisler, Ph.D., in 2018, The Vanlife App by Sēkr provides road travelers with critical resources from camping locations to connecting travelers, solving key barriers to accessing the outdoors. By aggregating all types of campsites into one platform, campers can access state and federal public campgrounds, Bureau of Land Management free camping, RV parks and privately-owned property (Camp Share). As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), Sēkr is committed to protecting and giving back to public lands by donating a portion of annual proceeds to the outdoor community. For more information, visit www.thevanlifeapp.com.

###