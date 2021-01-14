Fixing FileMaker File Corruption Issues with FmPro Migrator - A Case Study with Gordon Cox of Enrich Computer Systems

FmPro Migrator Table Consolidation - Rebuild Screenshot FmPro Migrator Icon

.com Solutions Inc. today announces a case study regarding the use of FmPro Migrator to fix file corruption problems in FileMaker Pro 19 database files.

Faced with rebuilding 40 tables, 306 TOs, 159 layouts and 463 scripts. FmPro Migrator to the rescue and a few hours later we have a new, not corrupt, file saving us at least a weeks work.” — Gordon Cox of Enrich Computer Systems

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. announces a successful FileMaker database rebuild project with Gordon Cox of Enrich Computer Systems using FmPro Migrator. According to Gordon, this database file was causing numerous issues for the customer, including intermittent pauses and lockouts and was verified as requiring recovery by FileMaker's recovery option. The only solution was rebuilding the file: for a system that has had hundreds of hours of development this was a particularly daunting task.

The automated table consolidation feature within FmPro Migrator was used to import the metadata from the corrupted FileMaker database file and rebuild dozens of tables, hundreds of TOs, scripts and over 100 layouts.

Quote from Gordon Cox, Enrich:

"With a corruption in the main file we were faced with rebuilding 40 tables, 306 TOs, 159 layouts and 463 scripts. FmProMigrator to the rescue and a few hours later we have a new, not corrupt, file saving us at least a weeks work. FmPro Migrator has saved the day."

On macOS, FmPro Migrator uses AppleScript GUI automation to automate the processing of hundreds or even thousands of FileMaker objects per hour. Using macOS is the preferred platform to use for database rebuild and Table Consolidation projects. FmPro Migrator is fully functional on macOS Big Sur running on Apple Silicon hardware.

The use of AppleScript GUI automation within FmPro Migrator improves the reliability and performance of the automation tasks,reduces cost and setup requirements.

In addition to database rebuild projects, FileMaker developers can also use the Table Consolidation process to upgrade older multi-file solutions into easier to maintain FileMaker Pro single file solutions.

Performance testing of FmPro Migrator AppleScript GUI automation includes the following results:

5100 per hour - TOs Creation

616 per hour - Relationship Creation

thousands in minutes - - Custom Function Creation [Clipboard copy & paste]

thousands in minutes - Value List Creation [Clipboard copy & paste]

401 per hour - Layout Importing

401 per hour - Layout Creation - Pass #1

thousands in minutes - - Script Creation [Clipboard copy & paste]

870 per hour - Layout Creation - Pass #2 (Replacing contents of existing layouts, to resolve dependencies between layouts and scripts)

As a service to the FileMaker community, .com Solutions Inc. has released the FileMaker automation AppleScript code as open source software. In addition to the AppleScript source file, a LiveCode test harness stack is also provided. The test harness stack includes AppleScript handler source code embedded within LiveCode handlers. The code is executed using the LiveCode "do as AppleScript" command. The dynamic compilation of AppleScript code at runtime prevents dependencies associated with a specific version of FileMaker software, which would occur if an AppleScript app or applet had been used.

The AppleScript code and LiveCode testing stack are available for download from the File menu in FmPro Migrator, and are available in the commercial and demo versions of FmPro Migrator at no cost.

Pricing and Availability:

FmPro Migrator (including Developer Edition and Platinum Edition features) is priced at ($99) per developer, and is available immediately.

Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6, LiveCode and Visual FoxPro developers. FmPro Script Diff, compares and edits FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2021 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of FileMaker, Inc. - An Apple Subsidiary. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.