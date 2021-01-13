Attorney General Knudsen Condemns All Political Violence

Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita condemned all political violence today in a joint letter to Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeff Rosen. A copy of the letter is below.
