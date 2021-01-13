For Immediate Release: January 13, 2021

Contact: SD COVID-19 Joint Information Center

SD Health Department Announces Beginning Stages of Priority Group 1D for Next Week

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health is announcing that starting on Monday, January 18, 2021, the Department of Health and its health partners across the state will start vaccinating a prioritized population group, within Group 1D, of the state’s vaccination plan. This first prioritized population group will be those 80 and over, as well as high-risk individuals and will be expanded to other groups within 1D as vaccines become available. The modification comes amidst the federal government’s plan to release vaccines to states to speed up vaccinations nationwide.

“Given the progress we’ve seen in groups A through C, we are confident that with an increase in vaccine allocations, we can move into a limited population of group 1D. We will begin with those 80 and over and high-risk individuals, and from this starting point, adjust accordingly as allocation permits,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “We want to reassure those who’ve already received their first dose, and those in groups A through C who are already in the queue, that their second-dose will be available.”

In addition to the release of COVID-19 vaccines, Operation Warp Speed announced it is changing how it will allocate such vaccines to states. Federal officials will increase weekly allocation to states based on the size of a state’s 65+ population and take into consideration how quickly each state is administering the vaccine to the general public. Currently, South Dakota has been receiving an average of 11,000 doses a week and has administered over 47,950 doses. To see detailed vaccination effort numbers statewide, click here.

“Given our strong partnerships with stakeholders, and the non-stop efforts of our healthcare systems, the Department of Health is proud to say that South Dakota remains among the top states in the country in vaccination efforts-- Shots in arms, that’s our goal, ” added Malsam-Rysdon.

Updated infographics with detailed information on the beginning stages of group 1D can be found here.

For additional information and the latest COVID-19 resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

###