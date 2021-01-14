Fine Art Shippers Provides Safe & Secure Art Logistics Services in the US

Fine Art Shippers provides professional art logistics services to the art community and individuals in New York and all over the United States.

NEW YORK, NY, US, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a fine art shipping company headquartered in New York, provides professional art logistics services to the art community and individuals all over the United States. The company has proven to be a reliable and trusted partner for many galleries, artists, dealers, museums, auction houses, and private collectors, which has been operating throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Fine Art Shippers goes the extra mile to satisfy the needs of its clients even in the most difficult times while staying true to its founding principle of providing premium quality art logistics services at reasonable rates.

Fine Art Shippers is a licensed, bonded, and insured art logistics company specializing in the national and international transportation of various objects of value. Since 1995, Fine Art Shippers has been serving the art community and private clients in the New York metropolitan area, delivering safe and secure art moving solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its services to include cost-effective options for art transportation across the United States and worldwide. Today, Fine Art Shippers offers a comprehensive range of art logistics services that are chosen by numerous clients for their exclusive high quality, reliability, individual approach, and fair rates.

One of the undeniable benefits of Fine Art Shippers is that the company has all the licenses and authorities needed to provide safe and secure services completely legally. Fine Art Shippers has Motor Carrier and the United States Department of Transportation numbers that allow it to operate in New York, interstate, and internationally in full compliance with the law. Besides, the company is covered with Tokio Marine insurance policy and can ship items insured for amounts as high as $10 million.

Fine Art Shippers offers a diverse range of art shipping services, including national art shuttles that run across the country on a regular basis. These include shuttles going from NYC to Boston, Miami, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, and many other cities. Each art shuttle is designed to transport an extensive range of valuables, from paintings to sculpture to antique furniture pieces, and is fully protected by appropriate insurance coverage. All of the art pieces are picked up and delivered by trained art handlers who have years of experience in the field of art logistics.

Fine Art Shippers has been operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic, helping with art logistics and supporting the art community in these uncertain times as much as possible. The company is completely dedicated to providing the highest quality services that are absolutely safe and secure in any circumstances.