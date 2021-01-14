Tampa Rough Riders Cancel St. Patrick’s Parade for Second Year in a Row

Teddy Roosevelt once said, ‘Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’ And that is what we will continue to do.”” — Teddy Roosevelt

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, Fla. – (January 13, 2020) The 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment has cancelled the 2021 Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Day Parade out of concern for public health and safety. The annual event typically draws thousands to the Ybor District.

The Rough Riders worked very closely with the City of Tampa and concluded that postponing the parade was necessary to protect the nearly 600 club members, their families, other Krewes and the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rough Riders continue to serve the community in many ways, as they have for over 40 years, with Teddy Bear Runs, blood drives, Honor Flight activities, and awarding scholarships to deserving students. This year’s Rough Rider President, Lt. Col. John T. R. Howell said, “We are an extremely resilient and proud organization. As Teddy Roosevelt once said, ‘Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’ And that is what we will continue to do.”

Additional information available upon request.



The 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment - Rough Riders, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation formed for the purpose of creating a perpetuating and living memorial to the unique accomplishments of President Theodore Roosevelt and the members of his famous volunteer cavalry regiment, known as the Rough Riders.

XXXX