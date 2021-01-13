Now Hiring: TBI Seeking Candidates for 6 Open Positions in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

FORENSIC TECHNICIAN NASHVILLE CRIME LABORATORY 2 VACANCIES MONTHLY SALARY: $2,769 – $4,430

Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area, and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and two years of full-time experience in one or a combination of the following areas: (1) any professional laboratory work or; (2) non-professional laboratory work receiving and classifying evidence or; (3) any professional law enforcement work or; (4) non-professional law enforcement work receiving and classifying evidence.

OR

Substitution of Education for Experience: Course work credit received from an accredited college or university may substitute for the required experience on a month-for-month basis to a maximum of two years (e.g. 45 quarter hours may substitute for one year of the required experience).

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 13845. This position will be posted on January 13, 2021 – January 19, 2021 for five business days.

NETWORK OPS ADMINISTRATOR- ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION DIVISION, TBI HEADQUARTERS, NASHVILLE 1 VACANCY MONTHLY SALARY: $5,222 – $8,353

Job Duties: Responsible for providing timely and reliable network services based upon customer needs and specifications. Provides improvements to network systems by utilizing analysis tools and customer interaction. Provides required business access to secure resources in compliance with pertinent security policies, including credentials verification and data encryption. Installs and maintains cabling and equipment necessary for network functionality. Advises and provides expertise for all projects requiring access to network infrastructure and resources. Provides technical assistance to non-TBI agencies requiring access to TBI resources

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Information Technology specific associate’s degree and two years of professional-level experience equivalent in one of the following: (1) the configuration, installation, evaluation, monitoring, or problem diagnosis and resolution of LAN, WAN, or network hardware, software and related equipment; (2) the configuration, installation or maintenance of computer hardware and related equipment. Substitution of Education for Experience: Any graduate coursework in Information Technology may substitute for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum substitution of one year. Substitution of Experience for Education: Professional experience in one of the following areas may substitute for the required associate’s degree on a year-for-year basis to a maximum substitution of two years: configuration, installation, evaluation, monitoring, or problem diagnosis and resolution of LAN, WAN, or network hardware, software and related equipment or configuration, installation or maintenance of computer hardware and related equipment.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 13888. This position will remain posted from January 13 – January 19, 2021 for five business days. For questions, please contact TBI.HR@tn.gov.

SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – LEAD TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION DIVISION, TBI HEADQUARTERS, NASHVILLE 1 VACANCY MONTHLY SALARY: $5,756 – $9,211

Job Duties: Serves as lead worker on a technical team responsible for network administration of Enterprise solutions. Duties include administration and management of the Hyper-V virtual environment, Microsoft SharePoint server, Microsoft Systems Center Configuration, Server Operating Systems, SQL Database Server, and Active Directory infrastructure.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree and four year of experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise systems, including the maintenance of server hardware and operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software running in an enterprise environment. Substitution of a Specific Associates Degree for the Required Bachelor’s degree: An Information Technology Associate’s degree may be substituted for the required Bachelor’s degree. Substitution of Education for Experience: Any graduate coursework in Information Technology may substitute for the required experience on a year-for-year basis to a maximum substitution of one year. Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience in the configuration, maintenance and replacement of enterprise system hardware, operating systems, or the ongoing operation and support of application software may substitute for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 13886. This position will remain posted from January 13 – January 19, 2021 for five business days. For questions, please contact TBI.HR@tn.gov.

CRIMINAL HISTORY EXAMINER 1 TENNESSEE INSTANT CHECK SYSTEM (TICS) UNIT, TBI HEADQUARTERS, NASHVILLE 1 VACANCY MONTHLY SALARY: $1,874 – $2,998

Job Duties: Responsible for performing entry level criminal history examination work, to include verifying and updating criminal history information for dispositions, diversions, fingerprint submissions, and/or expungement orders. Performs background checks for local and/or state law enforcement agencies, Federal Firearm Licensees (FFLs), attorneys, court clerks, employment agencies, and the general public in compliance with state and federal laws. Translates and explains criminal justice terms, processes, procedures, and documentation. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in appropriate databases.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

CJIS SUPPORT SPECIALIST CJIS SUPPORT CENTER, TBI HEADQUARTERS, NASHVILLE 1 VACANCY MONTHLY SALARY: $2,907 – $4,653

Job Duties: Responsible for meeting multiple federal and state statutes mandating the publications of Crime in Tennessee, Crime on Campus, Hate Crime, Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted (LEOKA), Law Enforcement-Related Deaths (LERD), which includes all data for Use of Force, Deaths in Custody, and Arrest-Related Deaths. The publications specialist also provides an annual report on Firearms Use in Violent Crimes, Crimes Against the Elderly, and Crimes Committed During Holidays and Special Events (concerts, sporting events, etc.). Also co-writes and distributes the monthly TIBRS newsletter. Additionally, responsible for recruiting, training, and auditing agencies and users of the National Data Exchange (N-DEx) program. Generates crime statistical reports and provides analysis.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and one year of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 13893. This position will remain posted from January 13, 2021 – January 19, 2021 for five business days.