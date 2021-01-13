Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Discusses Impeachment Vote on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) joined MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss today’s vote to impeach Donald Trump in the House:   Click here to watch the video. 

“I was interested in what Senator McConnell said yesterday. He is pleased we are moving on the impeachment. That mirrors the comments of Liz Cheney, who’s the number three Republican leader in the House. It mirrors the comments of John Katko, a senior member and Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Committee. It mirrors Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, all who are Republicans, all who said that… this may be the biggest betrayal of any U.S. President of the Constitution and the oath of office. In that context, we need to move urgently; we need to move quickly; and we have done that. Last night, we passed a resolution asking for the Vice President to act on the 25th amendment.”

“He's committed some criminal offenses - very, very serious - that border on incitement. A number of Republicans said, in fact, Katko and Kinzinger said this and the Chairman of the Republican Conference, Liz Cheney said this: he has violated his oath of office. He is subject to impeachment and hopefully conviction. Nevertheless, he has committed some crimes in my view… He incited a mob; he deployed the mob; and he urged the mob on to undermine what? To undermine the counting of votes to determine who the President of the United States was.”

“This President does things beyond the law. This President does things solely for his own political interest or personal interest, not for the country's interest. That's what some Republicans are saying now. John Katko said that if we do not address this, then we will be shirking our duty and the Congress and Constitution will be at further risk and our democracy at further risk. Those are the stakes.”

