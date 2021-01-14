Hamamatsu Corporation Selects Columbus U.S. for Upgrade to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management
Leading photonics device and component distributor of products for life sciences applications has partnered with Columbus US to upgrade to Dynamics 365.
We are excited to work with Columbus U.S. to increase agility and visibility throughout our organization.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamamatsu Corporation (Bridgewater NJ), a photonics device and component distributor of products for life sciences applications, has partnered with Columbus U.S. to upgrade Microsoft Dynamics AX 2012 to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management.
— Eric Atanda, Hamamatsu Corporation Vice President of Operations
“Our legacy system was limiting growth opportunities and our ability to integrate systems and improve efficiencies for our team,” said Eric Atanda, Hamamatsu Corporation Vice President of Operations. “We are excited to work with Columbus U.S. to increase agility and visibility throughout our organization.”
Hamamatsu Corporation will leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Finance and Supply Chain Management’s powerful out-of-the-box functionality to support its operations and growth into new markets.
“Microsoft Dynamics 365 provides for a greater integration between CRM and ERP, Mobility and Field Service capabilities for Hamamatsu Corporation’s dispersed workforce as well as a solid foundation for compliance with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements” said Matt Boese, Vice President of Digital Advisory for Columbus U.S.
Hamamatsu Corporation also plans to use Columbus Business Insight, which will help Hamamatsu Corporation build and integrate the right business intelligence foundation for better business decision-making through advanced analytics.
Hamamatsu’s components are incorporated into systems such as optical measurement systems, imaging systems and image analysis systems that are used in applications such as medical imaging, gene sequencing, and academic research.
Columbus U.S. has extensive expertise in delivering technology solutions to medical device and pharmaceutical organizations. These solutions include cloud ERP, Data and Analytics, and Application Management Service solutions.
About Columbus
Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and futureproof their business digitally. We are specialized within the industries retail, distribution, food and manufacturing. We offer a comprehensive solution portfolio with deep industry knowledge, extensive technology expertise and profound customer insight. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we can deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com
Patric Timmermans
Columbus
+1 303-324-4570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn