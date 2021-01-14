NGDATA launches ‘NGDATA Inside’ Partner Program
CDP company accelerates growth with business and marketing partnershipsGHENT, BELGIUM, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGDATA announces its new partner program today, NGDATA Inside. The program enables Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to scale their own digital analytics and customer experience (CX) capabilities for their customers.
By using the NGDATA Intelligent Engagement Platform (IEP) as a plug-in inside their existing solutions, ISVs will be enabled with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for advanced real-time orchestration and journey analytics. This means their digital customers will benefit from a one-to-one, personalized, and relevant next best experience.
NGDATA Inside is a dedicated partner program created specifically for ISVs to scale their own capabilities and go-to-market offering to their clients and net new accounts.
“NGDATA Inside is a powerful accelerator for partners to acquire innovative capabilities in customer analytics and engagement. The program distinguishes itself from anything else in the market today as a holistic offering including strategy and go-to-market advisory on top of the technology. We’re excited to deepen our engagement with our partners through this program, which has already yielded initial success”
- Jens Ponnet, Chief Growth Officer at NGDATA
The program is full-service including technology and partner success management, and can be summarized into three key pillars:
● Platform: The NGDATA IEP delivers end-to-end capabilities to cover the data to decision lifecycle in a martech architecture by unifying predictive analytics with omnichannel orchestration.
● Solutions: The program comes with packaged industry-specific solutions to provide a fast track to market.
● Go-to-market support: NGDATA presales and solution experts provide the necessary know-how and success management to ensure that each partner succeeds in their commercial ambitions.
ABOUT NGDATA
NGDATA lets you better engage with your customers. Our Intelligent Engagement Platform (IEP) builds sophisticated multi-attribute customer data profiles (Customer DNA™) and drives truly personalized customer experiences through real-time interaction management.
With capabilities that go beyond a standard Customer Data Platform such as in-built analytics, AI-powered capabilities and decision-making formulas, NGDATA boosts commercial success for clients by developing a deeper understanding of their customers, increasing customer lifetime value, reducing churn, and lowering cost per conversion. The intuitive UI makes it easy for business users to utilize the platform while IT and analytics retain oversight and control.
Founded in 2012, NGDATA has offices in the USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and has its HQ in Ghent, Belgium.
